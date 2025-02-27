Chicago Cubs Star Prospect Could Be ‘Key for This Team’ Finding Success
The Chicago Cubs were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2024 season.
They won 83 games for the second consecutive campaign and missed the postseason for a fourth straight year and the fifth time out of the last six. That was despite poaching manager Craig Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers.
His addition was supposed to be a massive upgrade, but they ended up finishing 10 games behind the Brewers, who ran away with the National League Central.
Looking to ensure that doesn’t repeat, Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins got to work upgrading the roster this past winter.
They are under pressure to put together a winning roster as both of them are on expiring contracts. If the team doesn’t produce on the field, they could be out of jobs at the end of the season.
The biggest move made by the Cubs this winter was acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros to become the new anchor of their lineup.
There are some risks, as he is an impending free agent at the end of the year, but it was a worthwhile swing to take with the NL Central wide open.
On paper, Chicago looks to be the favorite to win the division in 2025, but the spring training power rankings shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) hint that this will be a more hotly contested race than people think.
The former MLB executive has played the Cubs at No. 16. Right behind them at No. 17 is the Cincinnati Reds. Next up is, you guessed it, Milwaukee at No. 18.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are No. 23 but one lineup addition from becoming legitimate threats given how incredible their starting rotation is. Rounding out the group is the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 25, who don’t look far from making some noise again.
But, there is one player who can help separate the Cubs from their rivals: rookie Matt Shaw.
“The key for this team could be rookie Matt Shaw, who will get an opportunity to win the starting third-base job after Isaac Paredes was included in the Tucker trade,” Bowden wrote.
Shaw, the team’s top prospect heading into 2025, is going to have a lot of eyes on him as he is expected to be in the lineup on Opening Day at the hot corner.
It is a role that he has certainly earned with his excellent production in the minor leagues. At Triple-A Iowa, he had 152 plate appearances and produced a .298/.395/.534 slash line. He hit seven home runs with eight doubles, one triple, six steals and 21 RBI.
If he comes close to replicating that production in Chicago in 2025, they aren’t going to miss Paredes at all.
Shaw has the potential to become another top of the order producer for the team and a long-term building block, hopefully along with Tucker.