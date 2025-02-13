Chicago Cubs Superstar Free Agent Target Agrees to Deal with AL Rival
The Chicago Cubs have officially lost the sweepstakes for one of their top free agent targets.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, now former Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for $120 million, a contract which contains opt outs for both the second and third seasons.
Seeing Bregman sign a short-term deal containing opt-outs stings particularly for the Cubs, who were only interested in a situation where the two-time All-Star was willing to sign exactly this type of contract.
What exactly Chicago was offering in terms of AAV and whether or not it came close to the $40 million the Red Sox offered is not known at this time, but it would not be a major shock to find out they weren't willing to go that high.
After trading Isaac Paredes in the deal for Kyle Tucker, the need at third base led many to believe the Cubs could get aggressive and offer a huge short term deal to one of the best in the league in Bregman. But ultimately Chicago finishes likely in second or even third place along with the Detroit Tigers.
Now, the Cubs will have to pivot with one of two options, neither of which may be as ideal as Bregman would have been. Chicago will have to hand the job either to top prospect Matt Shaw for his rookie campaign, or bring in a veteran stopgap such as Justin Turner.
Regardless of the route they choose, the most ideal signing for the Cubs winds up elsewhere.