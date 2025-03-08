Chicago Cubs Take High Schooler With 'Best Hit Tool' In Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs are certainly in "win-now" mode right now, but that shouldn't keep them from having eyes on the future as well.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released a new mock draft, and it had the Cubs selecting one of the youngest players available. At No. 17 overall, Chicago went with shortstop Eli Willits out of Fort Cobb-Braxton High School in Oklahoma.
The Cubs haven't gone with a high schooler in the first round since 2020, and have only done it three times since 2010. Willits is an intriguing player to break the trend.
Reuter spoke very highly of his potential, stating that he has "one of the best hit tools from this year's high school class."
His MLB scouting profile reiterates that with a 60-grade hit tool and highlights his bat-to-ball skills.
Defensively, he seems to have the range and arm needed to work out at shortstop. As far as high school players go, he is about as sure thing to at least make it to the league as they get.
An interesting now about Willits is that he reclassified into his high school senior class, which means that he will be one of the youngest players in the class. He won't turn 18 until December.
Some might be put off by a re-classified player with concerns that they may end up being a rushed product, rather than growing at the natural rate.
Chicago has shown that they are not too scared of it in the past as they selected outfielder Owen Caissie at 17 years old back in the 2020 MLB draft.
Caissie's development has worked out well so far. He has been in their farm system for four years already and is entering his age 22 season in a solid spot to compete in MLB.
There is certainly hope that Willits could follow a similar trajectory. If he works out at shortstop, that would also be perfect timing with Dansby Swanson's current contract.
Swanson should be the one to man short for the Cubs through the rest of his contract, which is set to end after the 2029 season.
Even if his play declines, they may not be able to move on from him until then thanks to his deal that will net him $25 million a season.
Chicago has a couple of other intriguing prospects coming up a shortstop, but it is hard to argue with the upside that Willits carries.