Chicago Cubs’ Three Biggest Questions to Answer at Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will start spring training early, as pitchers and catchers report to their facility in Mesa, Ariz., on Sunday.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Friday. The early start is a result of the Cubs’ early start to the regular season in the Japan Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19. After a return from Japan, Chicago wraps up the exhibition season on March 25.
To many, the Cubs are considered the favorite to win the NL Central. To improve their chances, the Cubs must have resolution on these three items before the end of the exhibition season.
Solve For Third Base
The Kyle Tucker trade solve a power problem in the lineup, but it also created a new problem at third base. The Cubs really don’t have one of those.
One looks at the depth chart and Chicago has Jon Berti and Vidal Bruján. But the favorite isn’t even on the 40-man roster — Matt Shaw.
The 2023 first-round pick is a converted shortstop with the kind of bat that plays well at the position. In 121 games last season, Shaw had a slash line of .284/.379/.488/.867 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI playing at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
His fielding percentage at third base in the minors is .946. He’ll have to show that he can be consistent at the position during spring training and that his bat is ready for Major League action.
Berti and Bruján are insurance. Shaw is the player that must win the job.
The Rest of the Bullpen
The trade for Ryan Pressly solved the closer issue for the Cubs — so long as he is the 30-save right-hander he was in 2022 and 2023.
Assuming he is, the Cubs must sort through the rest of their options.
There are holdovers that should win jobs. Porter Hodge did time as the closer last year. Julian Merryweather has been a solid reliever but missed most of last season due to injuries. Keegan Thompson has been quietly effective the last four seasons. Tyson Miller was sharp after he joined the Cubs last season.
Chicago has two new acquisitions worth keeping up with. Cody Poteet was the return in the Cody Bellinger trade. He was 3-0 in five appearances (four starts) last year and figures to carve out a relief role. The Cubs just traded for Ryan Brasier after an effective season with the Dodgers.
The Cubs may have the best bullpen pieces they’ve had in three years. The job is to fit them together this spring.
The Fight For Five
The first four spots in the starting rotation are probably set. Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and newcomer Matthew Boyd can probably be penciled in.
There is work ahead for the fifth spot. Javier Assad showed he can eat innings every fifth start and went 7-6 with a 3.73 ERA. Jordan Wicks missed part of the season due to injury and only made 11 starts. But he’s a former Top 30 prospect and the Cubs will be patient. Same goes for Ben Brown, who was pressed into the rotation last April due to an injury to Steele but ended up with a respectable 3.58 ERA in 15 games.
Then there is Colin Rea. He’s the wild card after going 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA with Milwaukee last year. He has the potential to shake up the back end of the rotation.