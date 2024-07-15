Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Talks Season of Adjustments, Future
ARLINGTON, Texas — After the Chicago Cubs made Maryland infielder Matt Shaw their first-round pick last July, he got a taste of what it was like to be a professional baseball player.
Now, with Double-A Tennessee, he’s getting a crash course. Success, he says, is all about being willing to make adjustments.
“There’s a lot of adjustments to be made,” he said before he took the field with the NL team in the MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field. “The biggest one is obviously playing every day. But, you know, there are some things that I didn’t expect. Part of that is just getting comfortable with playing every day and being conscientious of the different adjustments you’re making.”
Shaw was one of three Cubs in Arlington for the Futures Game. James Triantos also played, while Moises Ballesteros participated in the inaugural Skills Challenge.
Shaw pinch-hit in the fifth inning for Cam Collier, who was the game’s MVP, as the NL won, 6-1. Shaw got two trips to the plate but was unable to record a hit. He struck out once.
Entering the game he was the Cubs’ No. 2 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline and the No. 29 overall prospect in baseball. The third baseman was surrounded by former first-round picks and Top 100 prospects in his first MLB Futures appearance.
There’s a good chance Shaw will make it to the Majors one day. In the game’s 25-year history, 88% of the players selected went on to play in the Majors and 21% have made it to at least one All-Star Game.
When the Cubs took the right-handed hitting Shaw out of college they sent him to the minors immediately and he responded by batting .357/.400/.618/1.018 in 38 games with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
The 22-year-old spent time with the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League rookie team, along with High-A South Bend and Tennessee last year. This season he started with Tennessee and has remained there so far this season.
His numbers don’t look quite as good as a year ago but given that he’s developing as a player that’s to be expected. He’s slashing .247/.352/.416/.768 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. He’s already surpassed his home run and RBI totals from a season ago.
Shaw expressed something unusual for a young player that is trying to get comfortable with professional baseball, saying “sometimes being too comfortable is a not a good thing.”
“It’s finding the adjustment you have to make to bring it up a little or bring it down a little, depending on how your feeling,” Shaw said. “They are small adjustments that are unique to playing every day.”
As for what’s next, Shaw is enjoying playing third base and is willing to play any position to reach the Majors, which could happen sometime in the next year. The Cubs have a need for an everyday third baseman and Shaw has put in the work to make the transition at the position.
“That’s the goal,” Shaw said. “Whether it’s first half, second half, next year, five years from now, I’m always going to have the same goal to be a successful big leaguer.”