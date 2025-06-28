Kyle Tucker Gives Intriguing Quote Regarding Potential Cubs Extension
The Chicago Cubs have had a resurgent first half of the season and one of the best offenses in baseball thus far in 2025.
A huge part of that domination has been new superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker, who the Cubs acquired in a winter blockbuster with the Houston Astros.
Much of the discussion since virtually the second Tucker arrived in the Windy City has revolved around whether or not he will sign an extension beyond this year after being traded with one season left on his deal.
Tucker has played himself into a contract worth $500 million or more, and whether or not he gets that from Chicago likely depends entirely on them.
While getting set to face his former team for the first time this weekend, Tucker spoke more openly about the possibility of signing a long-term deal with the Cubs than he has at any point before.
"I think we have a great group of people," Tucker said, via Marquee Sports Network. "I think facilities-wise and everything's really nice, so it's been a great organization that I've been part of this year."
It's already an established fact that Tucker likes playing in Chicago, but what really gave Cubs fans hope though was the fact that he believes a winner can be built both right now and in the future.
"I always see our rankings for our minor leaguers and all the prospects and stuff. I obviously haven't played with a whole lot of them, or know them that well, but we got a lot of young guys here that have played really well, and I think they're just going to continue that throughout their careers ... So I think there's a good foundation here for success, not just this year, but afterwards."
Winning is at the crux of the equation for Tucker, and if he does not believe it can be achieved in Chicago, an extension likely would not be on the table.
In half a season, though, the Cubs have convinced him that championships can be won.
How they approach the upcoming trade deadline knowing the clock on the superstar still could be ticking will be very telling as to how serious ownership and management is when it comes to making that happen in 2025.
Tucker is putting up close to MVP numbers with a slash line of .283/.391/.520 and 16 home runs along with 49 RBI through 80 games.
The slugger is laying his cards on the table that he is ready and willing to make a deal with Chicago.
If the Cubs can overextend themselves for once, Tucker is going to be here for the next decade.
