Why The Giants Should Be Considered A Real Threat To Sign Cubs' Kyle Tucker
The Chicago Cubs are a team many people will be keeping a close eye on this offseason because of the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes that are going to unfold.
Easily the best player in this year’s free agency class, teams from around the league are going to pursue the four-time All-Star. His combination of age, track record, and future projections makes him a player that franchises will be willing to commit to long-term for big money.
Tucker isn’t going to approach the $765 million that Juan Soto received from the New York Mets last year. But the $500 million that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received from the Toronto Blue Jays in April is certainly attainable, especially if a bidding war ensues.
There have been a lot of predictions shared about where Tucker could end up this offseason. The Cubs are going to have to pony up a lot of money to retain him, with perennial big spenders like the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers expected to be in the mix, along with the New York Yankees.
San Francisco Giants predicted to sign Kyle Tucker away from Cubs
However, there is one dark horse team that is worth keeping an eye on, in the opinion of Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report. He has predicted Tucker will sign with the San Francisco Giants.
Buster Posey has taken the same aggressiveness he showcased on the field to the front office. He made a huge splash right away in free agency, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal.
During the season, he made a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, acquiring Rafael Devers. Along with Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman, that is now four players whom the Giants have made nine-figure investments in.
What is to stop them from making it five with Tucker? Based on their projected salary, there should be nothing keeping them from making that aggressive of an offer.
Giants should be considered real threats to sign Kyle Tucker
There is a lot of wiggle room under the luxury tax lines for Posey to operate. The rest of the roster, outside of those hitters, plus Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, may not make $20 million combined.
Money needs to be spent elsewhere on the roster, such as the pitching staff, so those salary numbers are very likely to change. But what doesn’t change is that they have the means to make a run at a player atop the market.
San Francisco will assuredly have to pay a premium to convince someone like Tucker to sign. Any positional player committing to the Giants knows they will be playing 81 games per year at Oracle Park. Being compensated a little more should do the trick to sway a decision.
Chicago has the means to make a very compelling offer to Tucker as well. Alas, it remains to be seen if they are going to be willing to make such an aggressive proposal.
By most accounts, they seem comfortable with the idea of Tucker walking after only one season with the franchise, following the same path Soto did with the New York Yankees.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs President Jed Hoyer Gets Blunt About Pete Crow-Armstrong's Second-Half Struggles
There's A Silver Lining For The Cubs If Kyle Tucker Signs With The Phillies As A Free Agent
Pope Leo XIV Roasts Chicago Cubs With Brutal 2-Word Message
3 Cubs Players Unlikely To Be On The 2026 Opening Day Roster