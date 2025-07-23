Cubs Could Be Best Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star at MLB Trade Deadline
With the race in the National League Central getting tight, the Chicago Cubs are going to have to make some moves to improve in the next week and a half.
It has been a great season thus far for the Cubs, who have emerged as one of the best teams in the NL. However, the competition in the league is tough, and so is their division.
Chicago has been able to overcome some adversity with injuries to key players this year, but those injuries have created some needs for the team as well.
In the starting rotation, it would be shocking to see the Cubs not add at least one starting pitcher capable of starting in a playoff game. The loss of Justin Steele was a significant blow for the franchise, and some of the younger arms haven’t quite stepped up with the opportunity.
While adding some help to the rotation is a must, Chicago might also consider improving a strength. If the help necessary in the rotation isn’t there, adding to their talented lineup could be the avenue forward.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about Arizona Diamondbacks star third baseman Eugenio Suarez being a great fit for the Cubs at the trade deadline.
“Despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, Suárez is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall offensive performance),” they wrote.
With the Diamondbacks falling out of contention in the National League, they are going to be mentioned quite frequently in the next week before the trade deadline.
Even though their year hasn’t gone according to plan, they do have some very appealing talent that they could look to trade.
Suarez is at the top of that list after recently making the All-Star team after a ridiculous first half of the season. In 98 games, the slugger has slashed 257/.328/.601 with 35 home runs and 85 RBI.
For the Cubs, even though their offense has been great overall third base has been a weakness. Top prospect Matt Shaw hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet, and the position has become a bit of a weakness.
While Shaw might become a star one day, Chicago has to focus on doing whatever they can to win now. Even though the offense is good, adding Suarez could make it without a doubt the best unit in baseball.
Pursuing the talented slugger would be improving a strength for the team, but that might be a wise decision for the Cubs.
