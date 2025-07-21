Cubs Rise in Standings Backed by Best Point Differential in Majors
Point differential is calculated simply by the difference between runs scored and runs against. Teams definitely want to be in the positive and the higher the better.
There are two teams in Major League Baseball that are over 100 in positive point differential — the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees. The Cubs have the upper hand here with plus-123 and the Yankees at plus-112.
The next closest to either of these teams is the Milwaukee Brewers who are at plus-84 and have the same number of wins as the Cubs after Sunday's action. But it's safe to say both the Yankees and Cubs are dominating in the differential aspect.
The Cubs have become one of the best teams in baseball. In July, they are 10-5, outscoring their opponents 70-51 for the month.
The offensive production from the Cubs has been consistent and some of the best in the league. The team has been in the Top 10 in multiple offensive categories throughout the year.
The hitting ranks toward the top in stolen bases (second), RBI (seventh), runs (tied for seventh), home runs (tied for ninth), and OPS (tied for ninth).
The Cubs' pitching staff has also been contributory towards the differential, as they couldn't have been able to create such a big positive point differential without help on both sides.
As a whole they have walked the second-fewest batters as only the Minnesota Twins have walked fewer this season. Chicago also has the second-most shutouts (11) and only seven teams in the Majors have double digit shutouts.
Currently Chicago is in an intense battle in their division with an insanely hot Brewers team. The Cubs at 59-40 sit just half a game above the Brewers, who are 9-1 in their last 10 while the Cubs are 6-4.
Chicago most recently took a 2-1 series over the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox were on a 10-0 run before facing off with the Cubs. Now, the Cubs will face off with the Kansas City Royals before starting a trek on the road to close out the month.
