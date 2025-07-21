MLB Insider Says Cubs ‘Can’t Stop Now’ as MLB Trade Deadline Looms
The needs are clear for the Chicago Cubs. But can they get deals done at the MLB trade deadline?
That’s the job ahead for president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins as the trade deadline approaches on July 31.
USA Today insider Bob Nightengale wrote in his Sunday notebook that the Cubs should be among the most aggressive teams at the deadline.
“The Chicago Cubs, who were aggressive during the winter prying All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros, can’t stop now,” he wrote.
He also listed the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners among the teams that will likely be aggressive.
The Cubs are well-positioned when it comes to assets. They have one of the most fertile farm systems in the Majors and there is a wide believe that their No. 1 prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, could be had at the deadline in the right trade package.
Chicago must address its starting pitching.
Right now, the rotation is made up of Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea and Cade Horton. Jameson Taillon is on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a right calf strain before the All-Star break. Left-hander Justin Steele has been out most of the season due to Tommy John surgery.
The Cubs are making it work without Taillon for now, but they’re only a few games out of the All-Star break. But even when he returns, Chicago will need a backstop.
Chicago has been connected to several potential starting pitchers, with the most popular being Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, who is under team control through 2028, and the Pirates may be in a mood to deal.
Miami’s Sandy Alcantara may also be a possibility, but Nightengale reported that the Marlins may be less willing to deal him now because they are worried that he won’t bring as much value as they had hoped.
The other need is third base. Matt Shaw is the long-term solution at the position. But the Cubs may be willing to make a deal for an impending free agent that brings more consistent offense. The most likely candidate is Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez, who is a free agent after the season and has already hit 30 home runs this season.
Whatever the Cubs do, Nightengale believes they are likely to be aggressive at the deadline.
