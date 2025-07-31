Cubs Reveal Special Ryne Sandberg Tribute Jerseys To Be Worn Saturday
The Chicago Cubs and the entire baseball community suffered an incredible loss earlier this week when Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg lost his battle with prostate cancer, passing away on July 28, 2025, at the age of 65.
He had announced back in January 2024 that he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
To honor their legend, the Cubs have announced a special tribute jersey that will be worn by the entire team during their game on Saturday, August 2, when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field.
Everyone will wear a uniform with the number 23 in honor of Sandberg, similar to when everyone dons No. 42 uniforms without a nameplate on Jackie Robinson Day.
It is an awesome thing Chicago is doing for Sandberg, who was one of the most productive players in franchise history and earned a spot in the Hall of Fame as part of the 2005 class.
A look back at Sandberg's career
The National League MVP in 1984, he led the MLB with 19 triples that season and had the highest bWAR in the NL with an 8.5. He recorded a slash line of .314/.367/.520 with 19 home runs, 36 doubles, 84 RBI and 32 stolen bases.
Sandberg played all but 13 of the 2,164 games of his Major League career with the Cubs. He made his debut in 1981 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 13 contests before he was traded, along with Larry Bowa, in exchange for Ivan de Jesus.
It was a deal Chicago won handily, with the star second baseman getting the job done at the plate and with the glove defensively.
He was a 10-time All-Star, won nine Gold Glove Awards and seven Silver Sluggers as one of the best two-way players of his time.
For his career, Sandberg had a .285/.344/.452 slash line with 282 home runs, 403 doubles, 76 triples, 1,061 RBI and 344 stolen bases.
