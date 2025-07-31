Inside The Cubs

Cubs Reveal Special Ryne Sandberg Tribute Jerseys To Be Worn Saturday

Ryne Sandberg will be honored by the Chicago Cubs with a special tribute jersey.

Kenneth Teape

David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs and the entire baseball community suffered an incredible loss earlier this week when Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg lost his battle with prostate cancer, passing away on July 28, 2025, at the age of 65.

He had announced back in January 2024 that he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

To honor their legend, the Cubs have announced a special tribute jersey that will be worn by the entire team during their game on Saturday, August 2, when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field.

Everyone will wear a uniform with the number 23 in honor of Sandberg, similar to when everyone dons No. 42 uniforms without a nameplate on Jackie Robinson Day.

It is an awesome thing Chicago is doing for Sandberg, who was one of the most productive players in franchise history and earned a spot in the Hall of Fame as part of the 2005 class.

A look back at Sandberg's career

The National League MVP in 1984, he led the MLB with 19 triples that season and had the highest bWAR in the NL with an 8.5. He recorded a slash line of .314/.367/.520 with 19 home runs, 36 doubles, 84 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Sandberg played all but 13 of the 2,164 games of his Major League career with the Cubs. He made his debut in 1981 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 13 contests before he was traded, along with Larry Bowa, in exchange for Ivan de Jesus.

Ryne Sandber
Chicago's Ryne Sandberg squares around to bunt on April 6, 1986. / PAUL HELLSTERN/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a deal Chicago won handily, with the star second baseman getting the job done at the plate and with the glove defensively.

He was a 10-time All-Star, won nine Gold Glove Awards and seven Silver Sluggers as one of the best two-way players of his time.

For his career, Sandberg had a .285/.344/.452 slash line with 282 home runs, 403 doubles, 76 triples, 1,061 RBI and 344 stolen bases.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Long-Rumored Cubs Bullpen Trade Target Gets Shipped To Tigers

Cubs Among Teams Still Attempting To Acquire Nationals Pitcher

Cubs Send Promising Prospect To Orioles In Andrew Kittredge Trade

Cubs Miss Out On Star Third Baseman As He's Dealt To Mariners

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News