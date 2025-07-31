Cubs Among Teams Still Attempting To Acquire Nationals Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are in desperate need of some pitching help ahead of the MLB trade deadline and have their sights set on Washington Nationals star MacKenzie Gore.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are still among the teams that are pursuing the Nationals' ace ahead of the MLB trade deadline. However, to land the 2024 All-Star, Chicago would have to part ways with a massive trade package.
As Heyman noted, there is no urgency on Washington’s part to move him ahead of the deadline this year since he is under team control through 2027, so nothing is close in terms of getting a deal done.
That could always change with a few hours remaining until the deadline, especially with the farm system depth which the Cubs possess.
There are several top rated prospects Chicago could catch the Nationals’ attention with, such as outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara or catcher Moises Ballesteros.
Washington reportedly wants Matt Shaw, the former top prospect who has been catching fire recently after a slow start to his rookie campaign, as the center piece of any deal.
The Cubs would likely balk at that asking price because they do not want to create a void in their lineup, especially when he is playing the best baseball of his young MLB career.
Standing firm on not including Shaw is easy to understand, but Chicago should be willing to part ways with some of their top prospects to address what is their biggest weakness right now at the Major League level.
The team’s starting rotation needs a front end starter, which Gore has blossomed into this year. He would be the perfect complement to Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd atop the rotation for the postseason.
Also, one of the main reasons why the Nationals want to keep him, the multiple years he is under team control, is incredibly appealing to a Cubs team that is lacking stability and upside in its rotation.
MacKenzie Gore stats
Through 22 starts in 2025, Gore has a 3.80 ERA and has already compiled 2.7 bWAR, which is a career-high. In 123 innings, he has struck out 148 batters while seeing his H/9 and BB/9 ratios both go in the right direction.
Acquiring him won’t be easy, but Jed Hoyer’s contract extension should have him a little more comfortable to make an aggressive push knowing his job isn’t on the line.
