Cubs Receive Strong Grade In Andrew Kittredge Trade
The Chicago Cubs have been actively trying to improve their team at the trade deadline, with a focus on pitching.
Even though the numbers for both the starting rotation and bullpen rank right in the middle of the pack in terms of ERA, that isn’t going to get the job done in October. This is a team that has high expectations and an opportunity to win if they make a couple of upgrades.
So far, they have been fairly aggressive at the trade deadline to make some improvements.
The Cubs started to address the starting rotation issues with the addition of Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals. Even though his overall numbers aren’t fantastic, he has been much better of late and, at the very least, will provide them with some depth and a bit of upside.
Furthermore, the other addition that they made was to improve their bullpen with a former All-Star.
Andrew Kittredge trade graded
Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) recently gave the Cubs a solid grade of a ‘B’ for their addition of relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge to the bullpen. He noted the team's relief ERA (3.90) sitting middle of the pack at 15 out of 30 teams, but their 1.0 fWAR being 25th of 30.
The veteran right-hander has been solid throughout his career, and despite being 35 years old, he hasn’t slowed down.
So far in 2025, Kittredge has totaled a 2-2 record and 3.45 ERA. With a strikeout per nine rate of 9.2, he doesn’t blow batters away, but is still very effective.
The right-hander figures to be in the mix for some high-leverage spots in Chicago’s bullpen right away. In fact, he could be a seventh or eighth inning man to help bridge the gap to Danny Palencia.
With the veteran being a strong addition for the Cubs, the price to acquire him wasn’t cheap. Wilfri De La Cruz was the prospect sent back to the Orioles in exchange for Kittredge, and he was ranked as the 17th-best prospect in Chicago’s system.
The 17-year-old shortstop has a ton of potential and was a solid return for Baltimore.
While De La Cruz is still very young, he is projected to be a strong hitter with a great approach already at the plate. He may grow out of the position, but his elite tools are going to be on offense.
Even though it might have been a steep price, Kittredge makes the Cubs a better team and fills an area of need for them heading into the stretch run.
