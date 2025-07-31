Cubs Refusing To Include Top Prospect In Talks Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs made two moves already ahead of the MLB trade deadline to bolster their pitching staff, acquiring the versatile Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals. and veteran Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles.
They would love to add another starting pitcher to the mix, preferably a front line arm, or some more depth to the backend of their bullpen, but to acquire a player of that caliber, it will be pricy.
To this point, the Cubs haven’t been willing to meet that price, as they are not willing to currently including one of their top prospects, catcher Moises Ballesteros, in any trade negotiations.
As shared by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Chicago is attempting to make moves without including their No. 2 ranked prospect, who is No. 47 in the top 100 of the sport.
That could certainly be why the Cubs haven’t made the kind of splash many people are expecting them to with just a few hours until the deadline comes.
Chicago does have one of the most talented and deep farm systems in baseball, so they could look to build a deal around some of their other prospects, such as outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara or infielder Jefferson Rojas.
Ballesteros made his MLB debut earlier this year on May 13 at only 21 years old. He was back in the minor leagues within the week, but made another Big League appearance on July 30, going 1-for-2 against the Milwaukee Brewers as the designated hitter, knocking in three runs.
It is easy to see why the Cubs wouldn’t want to part with the talented slugger, as he looks ready for regular Big League action. His defense might need some work behind the plate, but the bat can certainly play.
In 86 games with Triple-A Iowa in 2025, Ballesteros has a .332/.393/.496 slash line with nine home runs, 26 doubles and one triple to go along with 57 RBI in 379 plate appearances.
He has mashed at every level of the minor leagues and despite his youth, and looks ready for a chance to prove himself at the Major League level.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Reveal Special Ryne Sandberg Tribute Jerseys To Be Worn Saturday
Long-Rumored Cubs Bullpen Trade Target Gets Shipped To Tigers
Cubs Among Teams Still Attempting To Acquire Nationals Pitcher
Cubs Send Promising Prospect To Orioles In Andrew Kittredge Trade