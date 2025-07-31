Long-Rumored Cubs Bullpen Trade Target Gets Shipped To Tigers
The Chicago Cubs have been featured in plenty of bullpen rumors ahead of the trade deadline, and now that the day has finally arrived, many in the fanbase are waiting in suspense to see what the front office can get done.
Acquiring Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals and Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles helps their rotation and relief staff out when it comes to having solid depth options, but the Cubs have yet to solve some of their major needs by adding a top-end arm.
Someone they were rumored to be monitoring for some time was another Nationals pitcher; closer Kyle Finnegan.
The veteran reliever has been effective closing out games for Washington during his career, and with him being an impending free agent who will hit the open market after the year, it seemed like Chicago could land him for a reasonable price.
Well, that is no longer a possibility.
Kyle Finnegan to the Tigers
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report that Finnegan was traded to the Detroit Tigers, giving the American League contenders a much-needed late-innings bullpen arm for their stretch run and playoff push.
How keen the Cubs were on adding Finnegan after landing Soroka and Kittredge isn't clear since they could also be waiting out the market for a true game-changing starting pitcher instead of adding another rental piece to their staff.
Chicago is going to be under a microscope before the deadline ends, though.
There are real needs on this roster that have to be addressed if they are going to overtake the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead and make a run in the playoffs. So by missing on Finnegan, that adds even more pressure on the front office.
