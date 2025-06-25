Cubs Could Look For Trade Deadline Upgrade From Star Rookie as Struggles Resume
The Chicago Cubs have pieces in place that could make them a legitimate World Series contender this season with potentially their best possible window open right now.
In order to have a real chance to actually make a deep run in what is a gauntlet of a National League, Jed Hoyer and the front office are tasked with fixing the weaknesses on the team and going from just a lot of potential to a real force.
Understandably, most of the discourse there has revolved around the possibility of adding pitching help both in the starting rotation and the bullpen. With that being said, the Cubs could surprise people and additionally try to upgrade a position that has been a weakness all year long.
Rookie sensation Matt Shaw broke camp with the team as the starting third baseman, but was sent back to Triple-A for a tune up after a very rough start.
From there, a revolving door -- none of whom could produce at a high level -- manned the hot corner until Shaw was brought back up, and for a minute there it looked like the rookie was ready to burst onto the scene.
Not only was Shaw excelling on the defensive side, but he looked like the star slugger that made him one of the highest rated prospects in the sport.
The last month though he has regressed, slashing .208/.274/.286 with just 16 hits in 24 games.
Shaw has stayed solid defensively, however the trending bat has gone back to a struggle and leaves Chicago with an unpleasant decision.
As a team, the .544 OPS for the Cubs from third base ranks dead last in baseball. It's tough to be a legitimate World Series contender with such an obvious hole in the lineup.
It's unlikely Chicago will try to make a massive blockbuster for a third baseman, though it would not be a surprise at all for them to try to land some sort of insurance plan that can provide better offense than Shaw and company have been able to do.
An argument can be made to let the rookie ride it out and learn how to be a big leaguer on the job and it makes sense to take that strategy.
Still, this is a team that if it can tune things up should be contending for a championship this season, and perhaps they cannot afford to give away at-bats.
Pitching has the spotlight in the Windy City as the trade deadline approaches, but keep an eye on third base as another sneaky need for the Cubs this July.
