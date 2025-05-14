Cubs Have Lopsided Mets Trade to Thank for Surging Cornerstone Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best outlooks in baseball, having young players performing at a high level already on the Major League roster and several stellar prospects who are knocking on the door of a promotion.
Their top prospect, Matt Shaw, got off to a slow start and was shockingly demoted after a few weeks, but his star has not diminished.
The team is going to unleash another one of their star prospects, Moises Ballesteros, on the league as he is getting promoted to take at-bats as the designated hitter with Seiya Suzuki stepping into the outfield for the injured Ian Happ.
There are a lot of players with incredible upside, but the one who may get fans the most excited is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
His dynamic skill set makes for a lot of excitement on the field, whether it is an unfathomable play being made defensively, his blazing speed being on display while running the bases or his newfound power at the plate.
Cubs fans should be thanking the New York Mets for this future All-Star, as he was acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2021 in exchange for a few months of Javier Baez before he hit free agency and departed for the Detroit Tigers.
“That may go down as one of the most lopsided trades in modern MLB history,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, and that isn’t an overexaggeration.
Baez played 47 incredible games with the Mets before leaving. Crow-Armstrong, a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is on track to become an All-Star for the first of what should be many occasions in 2025.
Kelly believes the breakout for the talented center fielder is legitimate and it would be hard to argue against that.
What he is doing defensively is truly mind-boggling. He already has +10 Fielding Run Value in 376 innings; the next closest player is Nick Allen of the Atlanta Braves at +7.
His +9 Outs Above Average is also first in the MLB, with his closest competition being Garrett Mitchell of the Milwaukee Brewers at +6.
His glove was always going to be what buoyed his value as a perennial Gold Glove and Platinum Glove contender. He's already won a Gold Glove at the minor league level,.
What has elevated him to being a legitimate All-Star candidate is his improvements offensively, where his power and speed combination are on full display.
Crow-Armstrong already has 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 13 stolen bases this season in 175 plate appearances after recording 10, 13 and 27, respectively, in 410 plate appearances in 2024.
His on-base percentage isn’t ever going to be amongst the elite given his approach at the plate, but he makes an incredible impact and is turning into a star.