Cubs Emerging Superstar Slugger Deemed Team MVP So Far This Season
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, who are looking to snap a playoff drought in 2025.
Following a particularly strong winter for the Cubs, the team has exceeded expectations so far this year.
This year, Chicago has been led by arguably the best offense in baseball. With an ability to hit for power, average, and run the bases, the Cubs are fairly complete. Furthermore, the depth of the lineup might be their greatest strength.
From the top of the order to the bottom, Chicago has hitters who can make an opposing pitcher pay.
While their depth has been impressive, they also have some star power in the lineup.
Who Has Been the Team MVP?
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com recently wrote about the team MVP in the first half of the season for the Cubs being their emerging star Pete Crow-Armstrong.
“Kyle Tucker has lived up to his star billing and has made an instant impact on the Cubs’ lineup this season, but the emergence of Crow-Armstrong as a budding star has been the story of the first half on the North Side.”
Choosing between Kyle Tucker and Crow-Armstrong is no easy task, with the pair putting up very similar numbers so far. However, the emergence of the young outfielder into a budding star is a major reason why this team has taken a massive step forward.
Tucker has had a great campaign at the plate so far. In 2025, he has slashed .291/.395/.537 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. The talented outfielder is on his way toward potentially a 30/30 season, which will only increase his worth this offseason.
While Tucker has been great, the argument can be made that Crow-Armstrong has been slightly better. So far this year, he has slashed .262/.299/.537 with 21 home runs, 61 RBI, and 25 stolen bases.
The emerging star is one of the best defenders in the league already, as well, with his blazing speed, and might have his eyes set on a 40/40 campaign.
In terms of areas to improve, the glaring one for Crow-Armstrong is getting on base a bit more. While the batting average and slugging percentage are very strong, he currently has an on-base percentage below .300.
While it might be Crow-Armstrong as the team MVP so far, this duo has taken Chicago to some new heights offensively this year. With both having NL MVP-caliber seasons, it’s easy to see why the Cubs have been so successful.
