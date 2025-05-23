Cubs Facing Stiff Divisional Competition as Hated Rival Starts to Heat Up
The Chicago Cubs have been among the best teams in baseball this season as well as one of the most exciting, powering their way to 30 wins with an electrifying offense.
While being 10 games above .500 less than two months into the season is an incredible place to be, the Cubs still look to be in a major dogfight on the home front.
Chicago's most hated rival, the St. Louis Cardinals ‚— who really were not supposed to be competitive this season — is the hottest team in the Major Leagues and has won 13 of their last 17 games.
The run included a nine-game win streak which was ended last week before another three straight.
Cubs and Cardinals Battling For Divisional Supremacy
The Cubs have won seven of their last nine ahead of a major test this weekend in Cincinnati against the Reds.
Granted, Chicago has played the Miami Marlins twice and the Chicago White Sox over the last nine games. But they had earned themselves some soft stretches of the schedule coming off the toughest in the league over the first quarter of the season.
The Cubs very clearly have the makings of a team that is capable of a deep run this season and are playing an awesome brand of baseball. However, the National League Central is looking as competitive as ever.
It is going to take Chicago being at their best throughout the dog days of summer in order to claim their first divisional title since 2020 and first in a full season since 2017.
As St. Louis keeps winning ballgames, Cubs fans will surely keep a close eye on their rival over the coming month with still no matchup between the two until late June.
If Chicago cannot create separation from now until then, it will be the most anticipated renewal of the rivalry in a very long time.