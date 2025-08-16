The Good And The Bad From The Cubs Series Loss To The Toronto Blue Jays
The Chicago Cubs went into Rogers Centre to face the Toronto Blue Jays and while they did not get the overall series victory win there was some positives that came out of the series.
The Blue Jays have only lost a handful of times at home in the last few months, so the fact that Chicago went in there and got a win is a high note in itself.
The Good
Cade Horton. The rookie starting pitcher has to be the biggest highlight as of late for the Cubs as well for the series. He took the mound first in game two (their only win) for 5.2 innings (five of which were scoreless). Horton was on a 29 inning scoreless streak until the very end of his time in game two. He finished the game with eight strikeouts, two walks, and one earned run.
Matthew Boyd also performed exactly as he has all season, even though they lost game three. Boyd finished seven innings for the Cubs where he struck out five and allowed two runs. With the performances these two had (Boyd and Horton) Chicago should have left Toronto with a series win. But, they didn't.
Toronto's offense is the best in baseball at-home led by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Even though they didn't keep Guerrero Jr. contained, they did fairly well keeping the rest of the team in check.
The Bad
The starting rotation for the Cubs has been rocky to say the least, and with the loss of Justin Steele and still no Jameson Taillon they are doing their best to limp along and game one exposed some of their issues with starters, but in the end there losses came down to the lack of offense.
The Blue Jays are not the best baseball has to offer in terms of their pitching staff. They sit in the bottom third at home with an ERA over 4.00.
MORE: Cubs Release Third Baseman One Day After Designating Him For Assignment
The Cubs scored one run in two different games. They are not going to win games if that is all they are able to put up on the board. The struggles of Kyle Tucker continue to loom over everybody's heads and it seems that until he breaks out the rest of the offense is going to continue to slump as well.
Michael Busch came through on a pair of occasions to get the Cubs on the board or they could have ended up in a pair of shutouts. Chicago still sits comfortably in the wild card race for the postseason, but if they don't snap out of this (23rd in OPS since the break) their run in October will be fairly short.
