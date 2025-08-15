Former MLB Exec Ranks Cubs Star Kyle Tucker In Free Agent List
When the Chicago Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a shocking offseason blockbuster trade, their expectations for the talented right fielder were incredibly high.
There were visions of him anchoring this team, providing the kind of impact that would help elevate the teammates around him. He possessed MVP-caliber talent and, if he could stay healthy, would be capable of putting up some incredible numbers.
It certainly wasn’t cheap to acquire him, with the Cubs surrendering third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and star prospect Cam Smith, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. For the most part, Tucker has not disappointed.
His recent skid is certainly raising some eyebrows, as an untimely cold streak along with Pete Crow-Armstrong at the same time has occurred while the Milwaukee Brewers have gone on a historic hot streak, which has led to Chicago plummeting in the National League Central standings.
The Cubs are now eight games behind in the division entering play on Aug. 15. Overcoming that deficit is going to be a challenge, given the current state of their starting rotation and their two stars struggling, turning what was an explosive offense into an incredibly pedestrian group all of a sudden.
There is still time to turn things around as a team and individually for Tucker, who is under some pressure to perform heading into the winter. Set to be a free agent, he has the track record and talent to land one of the biggest contracts in MLB history this winter.
Where does Kyle Tucker rank amongst this free agent class?
Recency bias may occur for some people when evaluating him, but a bad stretch over the last few weeks isn’t going to deter his earning potential on the market, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
The former MLB executive released his top 25 potential free agents for the 2025-26 offseason that draws near and in the top spot is none other than Tucker, who is expected to be the highest paid player this offseason by a wide margin.
Reaching the $765 million that right fielder Juan Soto received from the New York Mets is unlikely, but the baseline for his next contract is likely the 14-year, $500 million extension that first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Tucker is a legitimate five-tool player, capable of making an impact on the game with his bat, glove and speed. He can deliver offensively regardless of the need, whether it is a base hit or power, as an elite run producer.
24 for 26 on stolen base attempts, he gets the job done as a base runner and has a Gold Glove Award on his resume. He will be 29 years old on Opening Day in 2026, meaning whichever team signs him will benefit from having him on the roster for multiple years of his prime.
That means plenty more production coming from Tucker in the near future, since he is one of the best players in the game right now.
