Cubs' First Inning Pitching Woes Prove Costly In Game 1 And 2
American Family Park and the Milwaukee Brewers' hitters have not been kind to the Chicago Cubs' starting pitching.
After the Cubs gave up just two runs in the first four innings over the course of the three-game series against the San Diego Padres, the top NL Wild Card team is having a different experience in the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
For the second game in a row during the NL Divisional Series, the Cubs have given up at least three runs in the first inning to the Milwaukee Brewers. In Game 1, Chicago got tagged for nine runs early on. In Game 2, three more went on the board.
After Shota Imanga's rough first inning, he and relief pitcher Daniel Palencia'a struggles continued in the third and fourth innings. Milwaukee added four more runs during that span. The Cubs were down by four runs with half the game to go.
Against the best team in MLB record-wise, Chicago could not respond. Thanks to a pair of three-run jacks, the Cubs could not claw back from a second deficit in as many games against the Brewers.
Imanaga gets roughed up by the Brewers batters once again
The Game 2 starter for the Cubs has now been charged with 11 earned runs against Milwaukee in four games (three regular-season meetings and the recent postseason game). Imanaga has given up four home runs to the Brewers this year, and Chicago has gone just 1-3 in those four games.
With Cade Horton injured and Justin Steele being the first of many Cubs pitchers suffering injuries (though, only Steele's has been season-ending), Chicago had very little options but to start Imanaga in Game 2 at American Family Field.
A reminder of how bad Game 1 was in the first inning
Matthew Boyd did not have the same level of performance in the series opener at American Family Field as he did at Wrigley Field in the NL Wild Card Round. Three straight doubles to open up the bottom of the first negated Michael Busch's leadoff home run for the Cubs.
Mike Soroka took over for Boyd with two outs and runners on. A single from Brewers centerfielder Blake Perkins added to Chicago's deficit, 6-1.
In the next inning, Milwaukee got three straight singles before taking an out. A fourth single from the Brewers scored two more players.
Aaron Civale came on in relief for Soroka in the bottom of the second. A single off of him made it 9-1. After that, Civale retired 12 of the next 13 batters he saw.
Unfortunately, the eight-run difference was too much for the Cubs to overcome. If Chicago finds themselves in another whole like they did in Games 1 and 2, it will be a sweep at the hands of their NL Central foe in front of a home crowd at Wrigley Field.
