Cubs Have Great Problem to Have With Injured Outfielder Returning to Lineup
The Chicago Cubs are off to a dominating start and continue to roll through their schedule despite facing some adversity in the injury department.
Naturally, most of that injury discourse has understandably revolved around the pitching staff.
The Cubs are down their two best starters -- one for the whole season -- on a staff where depth was already a concern headed into the season.
However, Chicago has also been down one of their most important outfielders and pieces in the lineup, something which does not get as noticed in the best offense in baseball.
Though Ian Happ is the Cubs leadoff man and so frequently sets the tone by getting on base, not to mention a Gold Glove in left field, they were fortunate enough to be well-equipped for an injury like this.
Having moved Seiya Suzuki to designated hitter from corner outfield after the addition of Kyle Tucker, Suzuki slotted seamlessly back into left field and things have been smooth enough to where some asked what happens to Happ when he's healthy for Chicago.
Cubs Incredible Outfield Depth Created Potential Questions
Happ was always going to slot right back into his left field spot and Suzuki moved back to the designated hitter role, however someone had to be ousted in order to make room.
With Matt Shaw returning from Triple-A on Monday and Nicky Lopez being designated for assignment, this eliminates at least one possibility who Happ would have replaced.
Chicago got their answer on Tuesday morning with Happ being officially activated and exciting star prospect Moisés Ballesteros being optioned back to Triple-A, according to Jed Hoyer.
The unfortunate reality is that Ballesteros -- who was playing the DH role Suzuki vacated -- was always going to be the most likely to be the odd man out despite the incredible season he is having in Triple-A.
Ballesteros did not look overwhelmed to this point in his MLB career either after making his debut last week, but Chicago just does not really have a role for him when they are fully healthy.
In an ideal world, everyone would get to play, but this is the exact kind of problem you want to have and showcases the depth the Cubs have.
Happ was on the cusp of returning after a positive update on Monday, but clearly he was even closer to coming back than Chicago let on.
Though sending Ballesteros down is a tough call, championship teams have more quality players than they have spots for, and Chicago is getting to that point.