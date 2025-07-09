Cubs Have Obvious Top Need To Improve Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs continue to have an excellent season with the team performing quite well heading into the All-Star break.
So far this year, the Cubs have emerged as one of the best teams in the National League. This was a franchise that got aggressive in the winter to improve, and a lot of the decisions that they made were good ones.
Leading the way for Chicago so far has been their explosive lineup. With two All-Stars starting in their outfield, it is easy to understand why the unit has been so prolific. However, while those two have been fantastic, the overall depth of the unit has also been key to success.
More News: Cubs Exceeding Lofty Preseason Expectations With Stellar All-Around Production
In addition to the lineup being one of the best in baseball, so is the bullpen. Considering the struggles of the unit last year, this is an area in which the Cubs have seen a massive improvement.
With a strong lineup and bullpen, it is easy to see why Chicago has been so successful. However, if they are looking to improve and be a World Series caliber team, they will have to get more from the rotation.
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com recently wrote about the obvious top need for the Cubs heading into the trade deadline.
“Expect the Cubs to target a frontline starter, and perhaps some depth pieces, to shore up the staff for the run to October.”
More News: Cubs May Be Forced Pay Premium to Acquire Rival's Pitcher at Trade Deadline
Coming into the campaign, the rotation was a solid one for Chicago. With a talented duo in Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, the Cubs were in a good position with those two. However, they ended up losing Steele for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery, leaving the unit lacking a front-end starter.
Fortunately, Matthew Boyd has been an excellent addition this past winter, but he is approaching uncharted waters in terms of innings pitched. Chicago must be careful with his workload in the second half of the year if they want him to be effective in October.
With a lot of other question marks in the rotation, making an upgrade or two for the rotation is obviously the biggest need for the Cubs this summer.
More News: Cubs Can Form Insane Bullpen by Reuniting With World Series Hero at Trade Deadline
Chicago has the ability to have a very special season, but they need to be able to matchup up better against some potential opponents in the NL. Currently, they are lagging behind other contenders in terms of talent in the rotation, despite having and excellent lineup and bullpen.
If the Cubs address this need in the summer, they will be poised for great things.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.