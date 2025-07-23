Cubs Have Reportedly Discussed Dylan Cease Trade With Padres in Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for starting pitching help at the trade deadline for weeks now, but with July 31 fast approaching, the clock is starting to tick louder when it comes to getting something done.
For the last month, much of the discourse regarding the deadline has been about the supply of starters is much lower than the demand, meaning teams will have to overpay in order to get something done.
The Cubs have been linked to countless possibilities for wide ranging types of returns, however, a new option that has not been discussed much is starting to emerge, and he comes as quite the shock.
More News: Cubs Unthinkably Find Themselves in Second-Place of NL Central
One of baseball's most prominent insiders -- ESPN's Buster Olney -- reported on Wednesday that San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease is targeted by multiple teams.
Olney says Chicago, along with the New York Mets and several American League East teams, are among those who have been in touch with the Padres about the right-hander.
On the surface, it doesn't make much sense why San Diego would want to trade Cease since they are contenders, but looking a bit deeper, it starts to add up.
More News: Cubs Have Clear-Cut Strategy To Execute Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The 29-year-old is set to hit free agency after the season and is all but guaranteed to be playing elsewhere. He also has not been all that incredible this year with a 4.64 ERA and 1.298 WHIP along with a 3-9 record and a bWAR of just 0.7.
With the way Cease has pitched in 2025, he could be replaced by someone else and not completely derail things for the Padres while they still get value back in exchange for him.
For the Cubs, this is an interesting piece of information to come out heading into the deadline.
More News: Cubs Boss Reveals Long-Term Positional Plan For Struggling Rookie Matt Shaw
After Chicago was linked all offseason to a possible trade for Cease, perhaps they can go and get him now at the deadline instead.
According to Olney, that is exactly what they're trying to do.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.