Cubs Have To Feel Good About Postseason Chances With Odds Improving Daily
The Chicago Cubs came into the 2025 MLB regular season viewed as the favorites to win the National League Central.
They made the biggest splash of the offseason, acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
Tucker has been everything the team had hoped for and more, anchoring the lineup and helping turn around the offense.
His presence has helped elevate his teammates around him, including center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who might be the leader in the NL MVP voting close to the midway point of the campaign.
He is leading the NL with a 4.1 bWAR, making remarkable strides at the plate with his production to match the stellar defensive ability and speed that he possessed as the foundation of his skill set.
Crow-Armstrong is receiving a lot of attention for his performance, but he is far from the only breakout player.
Catcher Carson Kelly, an under-the-radar free agent signing, is putting up career numbers. As is designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, who leads the Cubs with 64 RBI.
There are already six players with double-digit doubles and home runs on the season. Tucker and Crow-Armstrong have double-digits in both of those stats to go along with stolen bases, putting together all-around dominant performances offensively.
With manager Craig Counsell starting to figure things out with his bullpen, the holes on the roster are beginning to shrink.
At this point, the most pressing need is starting pitching depth, finding some reinforcements to help replace the injured Justin Steele behind Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon.
All of this success puts Chicago on track to make the postseason in a 162-game regular season for the first time since 2018.
“With a 69.4 percent chance to win the NL Central and a 85.4 percent chance to make the playoffs, the Cubs can feel good about a return to an old October feeling,” wrote Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings.
If ownership opens up the checkbook and allows the front office to be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Chicago is going to be a scary team to face off against in October with their offensive prowess leading the way.
