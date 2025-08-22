Insider Shares Worrying Update On Cubs' Potential Kyle Tucker Extension
The Chicago Cubs made perhaps the biggest move of the offseason when they traded for Kyle Tucker, shipping out a hefty package to land one of the best outfielders in the league who was expected to come in and transform this team.
For the first part of the campaign, that's exactly what he did, inserting himself into the NL MVP race and being a key reason why the Cubs were performing like one of the best teams in the entirety of Major League Baseball.
But things have soured the past couple of months, with Tucker's play cratering to the point where he has actually gotten booed by the Wrigley Field faithful before it was revealed that he has been dealing with a hand injury for some time.
Will Cubs Extend Kyle Tucker?
If that question was asked a few months ago, every Cubs fan would have done whatever they could to make sure he remained in Chicago. But knowing he is going to command a pricy salary on the open market, there are likely plenty of people out there who no longer feel that way.
However, the only thing that matters in this situation is how the organization feels, and based on how much they gave up to bring him in for one guaranteed year, it seems likely they are going to do what they can to ensure he remains with the Cubs going forward.
Whether something actually gets done or not will be determined at a later date, but it's going to be a topic of conversation both locally and nationally until there is a resolution one way or another.
MLB insider Jon Heyman made an appearances on 670 the Score and gave his thoughts on the upcoming Tucker free agency. And for those fans who want the star outfielder to remain with Chicago, his update wasn't a positive one.
"This could be another Wrigley casualty. I mean look at (Cody) Bellinger. He's been much more powerful at Yankee Stadium than he was at Wrigley the previous year ... I do think generally when a player of this magnitude is in a spot for one year and is now a free agent in a couple months, it's pretty unlikely that they're able to sign him," Heyman stated.
That is something that needs to be considered, because despite the fact that Tucker began his season so well and has been dealing with an injury, he currently has the lowest OPS+ of his big league career since becoming a full-time player in 2020 and has a home run rate of 3.4% that is easily the lowest he's had since 2020.
When he assesses everything after the year, that could sway his decision one way or another, especially because he's entering his prime age and will be looking to put up numbers that could get him into the Hall of Fame one day.
That's not to say Tucker couldn't accomplish that playing in Chicago at Wrigley Field, but it does seem like something that could play a factor in his decision making, even if he has enjoyed his time with the franchise this year.
Heyman went on to be even more firm with his prediction, stating, "I'm not going to say it's zero or 10% or that low (the Cubs re-sign Tucker), but I would say let's be realistic, it's gotta be less 50% at this point."
That would be a tough pill to swallow for this fanbase if they aren't able to keep him around for the long haul even if there are plenty of top prospects waiting in the wings. Because after the Cubs finally got aggressive and brought in a star player, seeing him leave the organization one year later would sting.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News