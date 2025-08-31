Cubs Sweep of the Rockies Comes Down to a Tough Pitching Matchup Today
July and August have not been kind to the Chicago Cubs, but they are looking for a strong finish against the Colorado Rockies.
The team has bounced back after being swept by the San Francisco Giants last series. They have already guaranteed an overall victory, but are looking to have a sweep of their own. Prior to their sweep of the Los Angeles Angels a week ago, they hadn't seen a sweep of another ballclub since July 1.
The pitching matchup for the finale is between Matthew Boyd and Tanner Gordon. Looking at the pair's overall stats on the season it is clear that Boyd has had (by far) the better overall year, but it is how Gordon has performed recently that is intriguing. If the Gordon from his last three starts shows up to the mound today, then it could make for one heck of a matchup.
Gordon vs. Boyd
Gordon has an ERA that isn't even fair to look at this season, so let's just say that Boyd at 2.82 in 26 starts this season is significantly better than what Gordon has posted, but his numbers the last few games haven't quite looked like the Boyd that has shown up all season.
However, there is speculation that he has taken on too much of a work load (most since his 2019 season).
Twice this month Boyd has allowed at least five runs and another five in his start against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 28. In his last seven starts he has posted an ERA over 4.00 where he has been able to strike out 35, but walk 13. He is looking to bounce back and start find his groove again against the Rockies.
Gordon, however, is on a hot streak and even though he has looked like, well, a starting pitcher for the Rockies most of this season, he looks like the real deal lately. He has gone head-to-head with Hunter Brown (Houston Astros) and Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) in his last two starts.
The 27-year-old was able to finish six innings in both contests and had one earned run in both striking out a combined eight batters.
The Cubs are in their easiest stretch of the season and could still make a run at the AL Central title, but they are going to have their work cutout for them in this finale against the Rockies. It would go a long way if the team can finish the month with a sweep.
