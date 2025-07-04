Cubs Might Stretch Out Star Reliever to Help Ailing Starting Rotation
The Chicago Cubs have been playing some great baseball this season, but they are a team that has been tested quite a bit by injuries to their starting rotation.
Even though things are going well in the win column for the Cubs, injuries to a group that wasn't very deep to begin with starting to pile up. Recently, Jameson Taillon was placed on the injured list with a calf injury, further testing this unit.
While the rotation has gotten banged up, they have arguably the best lineup in baseball to help cover up some of those flaws. With two elite players in Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago can simply overpower some teams with their offense.
Furthermore, their bullpen has also been surprisingly strong this campaign. This was a unit that had some concerns early on, but has really settled in nicely.
However, with one of their starters going down, manager Craig Counsell recently spoke about potentially stretching out one of his best relievers to help a rotation that is short on arms.
For a good chunk of his career, Chris Flexen has been a starter in the Majors.
In 2024, he started in 30 games for the Chicago White Sox and totaled a 4.95 ERA and a tough 3-15 record.
Since coming to the Cubs and working solely out of the bullpen so far, he has been much improved. This year, he has totaled a 5-0 record and 0.62 ERA in 16 games.
With Flexen totaling 29 innings pitched, Chicago has used him in a lot of multiple-inning situations.
As a former starter, it makes sense why they might stretch Flexen out a bit more to help eat some innings. However, they must be careful considering the positive impact he has had in the bullpen.
