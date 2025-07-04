Inside The Cubs

Cubs Might Stretch Out Star Reliever to Help Ailing Starting Rotation

Should the Chicago Cubs try to stretch out a reliever to help their rotation?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago Cubs hats and gloves in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at SunTrust Park.
Apr 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago Cubs hats and gloves in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have been playing some great baseball this season, but they are a team that has been tested quite a bit by injuries to their starting rotation.

Even though things are going well in the win column for the Cubs, injuries to a group that wasn't very deep to begin with starting to pile up. Recently, Jameson Taillon was placed on the injured list with a calf injury, further testing this unit.

While the rotation has gotten banged up, they have arguably the best lineup in baseball to help cover up some of those flaws. With two elite players in Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago can simply overpower some teams with their offense.

Furthermore, their bullpen has also been surprisingly strong this campaign. This was a unit that had some concerns early on, but has really settled in nicely.

However, with one of their starters going down, manager Craig Counsell recently spoke about potentially stretching out one of his best relievers to help a rotation that is short on arms.

For a good chunk of his career, Chris Flexen has been a starter in the Majors.

In 2024, he started in 30 games for the Chicago White Sox and totaled a 4.95 ERA and a tough 3-15 record.

Since coming to the Cubs and working solely out of the bullpen so far, he has been much improved. This year, he has totaled a 5-0 record and 0.62 ERA in 16 games.

With Flexen totaling 29 innings pitched, Chicago has used him in a lot of multiple-inning situations.

As a former starter, it makes sense why they might stretch Flexen out a bit more to help eat some innings. However, they must be careful considering the positive impact he has had in the bullpen.

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

