Cubs' Nico Hoerner Gives Honest Response On NL Batting Title Contention
The Chicago Cubs have had their ups and downs this summer, but not with their second baseman- Nico Hoerner.
Hoerner isn't worried about the batting average title, but that doesn't mean he isn't thinking about his contention anyways. The batting title has always been something that was one of the greatest honors that a player could win in baseball and Hoerner is right in the mix with the best-of-the-best.
As of September 15, there are only six players in all of baseball with an average .300 or higher, led by Aaron Judge with a .326. Hoerner is right below at .299 which is second in the National League trailing only Trea Turner from the Philadelphia Phillies who is hitting a .305. Turner could possibly be done for the regular season with a grade 1 hamstring strain and Turner's loss could be Hoerner's gain.
Hoerner spoke with Jordan Basian of MLB.com on his chase for the end-of-the-year crown for the top batting average. Roberts was wondering if the title was on his mind and he simply said, "Yeah, Of course."
The 28-year-old made it clear that he isn't prioritizing this in the day-to-day, but he just wants to keep doing what he has been doing and the rest will take care of itself.
Nico Hoerner this Season
Hoerner has taken on a good chunk of the work load for the Cubs especially recently. Pete Crow-Armstrong has had a declining second half and everybody knows about the slump of all slumps that Kyle Tucker found himself in after the injury to his hand. Their second baseman has stepped up in a big way.
HIs batting average continues to climb. In his last seven games he is posting a slash line of .464/.500/.679 which includes going six for 11 in his last three with no strikeouts. There are 13 games games left in the regular season and if Hoerner keeps going the way he is it would be hard to imagine that he can't catch Turner for the NL top bat.
The Cubs are fighting to stay at the top of the wild card in the National League as they still trail the No.1 Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games in their division.
They are 3.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the wild card and that needs to be their main focus for the rest of the regular season. Chicago is gearing up for a seven-game road stretch before heading back to Wrigley to close out the year.
