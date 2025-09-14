Cubs Announce Outfielder Heading To 7-Day Injured List
The Chicago Cubs had a lot to look forward to in Saturday's game at Wrigley Field. Not only did the NL Wild Card leaders own a three-game winning streak, they already took the series opener on Friday from the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-4.
On the day the 2016 World Series Champions scheduled a retirement ceremony for one of their greats, Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs dropped the second game in the weekend series against the Rays, 6-5. To make matters worse, another outfielder was injured.
Just like Rizzo, another Cubs player on the team this year was also a part of the San Diego Padres system, Owen Caissie. The 23-year-old sustained a concussion during play on Saturday against Tampa. He left early and was unable to finish the game.
“Owen has concussion symptoms,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said to the media, as well as MLB.com. “We’ll just evaluate him moving forward. He just kind of got gradually worse after running into the wall. About 45 minutes later, he couldn’t continue.”
What this means for Caissie and the Chicago Cubs?
Caissie has been put on the 7-day injured list following concussion protocol. The Chicago Cubs made another call to Triple-A Iowa for outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
According to Jesse Rogers with ESPN.com, "Cubs OF Owen Caissie is going through concussion protocol after crashing into the wall while making a catch on Saturday. He progressively got worse throughout the afternoon, eventually coming out of the game."
Caissie was on the roster in place of other outfielders who have been unable to play. Outfielder Kyle Tucker has been out since September 2 against the Atlanta Braves. Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has also missed some time for Chicago.
With a batting average of .192 in 2025, the young Cubs outfielder hit better with Triple-A Iowa. Caissie had an .286 average while hitting 22 home runs and recording 55 RBIs, as well as five stolen bases. At his best, the injured player would be an asset and potential building block for Chicago.
As for Counsell and the Cubs, they play the finale of this three-game set against the Rays on Sunday at Wrigley Field. Then, Chicago will travel to Cincinnati to play the Reds in a four-game series. Both teams are vying for a NL Wild Card spot.
The San Diego Padres and slumping New York Mets are also in the mix. The Cubs will have a three-game series against the Mets later this month two. Against Cincinnati and New York, Chicago can hold their lead of the top NL Wild and perhaps build on it, with or without Caissie.
