Chicago Cubs Pitcher Shota Imanaga Does Something Not Done Since 1912
Shota Imanaga has taken the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball by storm this season. After being a relatively under-the-radar free agency signing, he has immediately come onto the scene as a star.
While fans wanted the Cubs to find a way to sign either Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, they opted to work out a deal with Imanaga. The decision by Jed Hoyer and the front office has paid off beautifully so far.
After picking up the win against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Imanaga has accomplished something not done since 1912.
With his 12 starts, Imanaga has officially notched the second-lowest ERA in Cubs' history with a 1.96 ERA. The previous No. 2 record holder was Jimmy Lavender all the way back in 1912 with a 2.12 ERA.
Needless to say, this is an impressive accomplishment for Imanaga. He has truly looked the part of a legitimate superstar and ace. It may be too early to crown him by those names, but Chicago is ecstatic about what they've seen from him thus far.
Throughout his first 12 career starts, Imanaga has compiled a 6-1 record to go along with the impressive 1.96 ERA and a 6.5 K/BB ration. He has been impressive in almost every start. Imanaga has had a couple of bad outings, but they have been few and far between.
Unfortunately, the Cubs cannot say the same as a team. Thankfully, they avoided a series sweep against the Reds. However, they are just 32-34 this season.
Only time will tell if they can get their year turned around. They have a lot of talent, but simply haven't been able to put it all together. Injuries have played a big role in their struggles as well.
The trade deadline is right around the corner. Many believe that Chicago could be aggressive. If they are, they could help right the ship.
On the other hand, the Cubs may opt to stand pat and hope that their current roster can get back to how they were playing earlier this season. At the beginning of the year, they were finding ways to win games.
No matter what happens for the rest of this season, Chicago seems to have found a potential new ace. Imanaga has been impressive and it doesn't seem like he's going to stop playing well anytime soon.