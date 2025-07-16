Cubs Potential Reunion With Veteran Free Agent Could Form Lethal Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs are looking to make some major upgrades over the next two weeks ahead of the trade deadline as they try to pursue a championship this year.
With a potentially limited window and an offense that has buried teams all throughout the first half, the Cubs have every reason in the world to get aggressive and swing some huge moves.
Most of the rumors have revolved around starting pitching and potentially an upgrade at the hot corner, however, Chicago could stand to shore things up in the bullpen as well.
The unit is much better than it was at the start of the year and has actually statistically been one of the best in baseball. But with Daniel Palencia taking over the closer role, another setup man could take the bullpen from very good to championship level.
In terms of trade assets, the Cubs will have to try to make their big splash elsewhere. However, there may be a way for them to upgrade the bullpen without having to give up anything.
It was reported this week by Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) that both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are interested in veteran free agent reliever David Robertson.
The 40-year-old remained on the market throughout the offseason largely due to contract demands, but it feels likely some team will sign him in the coming weeks.
Despite his age, Robertson was as sharp as ever last year with the Texas Rangers, pitching to a 3.00 ERA with a ton of strikeouts and a 1.111 WHIP over 68 appearances.
Notably, this would be a third stint in the city of Chicago for Robertson after spending two and a half seasons with the White Sox back in the mid-2010s and a half year with the Cubs in 2022.
Robertson was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline in the Ben Brown trade. But before that deal, he posted a 2.23 ERA in 36 appearances for Chicago.
The Cubs should be interested in bringing him back with a chance to make a major bullpen upgrade virtually for nothing.
Robertson coming back would resolve some unfinished business between him and the franchise, but more importantly, it would prevent another contender from scooping him up and Chicago having to face him down the line.
Keep an eye on whether someone will look to grab Robertson while he's available as things look likely to pick up in the near future.
