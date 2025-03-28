Cubs Producing at Top and Bottom of Batting Order Indicates Encouraging Trend
The Chicago Cubs earned their first win of the season late on Thursday night in their second Opening Day 10-6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks after dropping the first two games of the season in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was not the strongest outing from the Cubs No. 2 Justin Steele, but the offense performed well enough that it didn't need to be.
After getting roughed up in Japan by the best lineup in baseball, Steele did not get shelled against the Diamondbacks, but he did allow six hits and three earned runs with a walk and just two strikeouts during the night.
A solid performance from the bullpen with scoreless innings from both Porter Hodge and new addition Caleb Thielbar helped Chicago get into the win column for the first time this season, but it was the offense which really powered the way.
Of all the encouraging aspects however such as two hits from Nico Hoerner in his debut and the first RBI of the season for the newest superstar Kyle Tucker, the biggest green flag of the night came from the bookended portions of the lineup.
With 10 runs scored on the night, five of them came from the No. 9 hitter in catcher Miguel Amaya and three of them from the leadoff man in left fielder Ian Happ.
After a hot start in Tokyo during the first game of the year with the Cubs only RBI in the first game, Amaya has carried that momentum over domestically and potentially has taken a step after being nearly replaced following last season's disappointment.
Happ is off to a very nice start himself this year, crushing his first home run along with a two-run double to take the lead early after he was arguably the team's most productive hitter over the two games against the Dodgers.
Happ and Amaya each getting off to a hot start is encouraging for a lineup that many questioned whether or not has enough firepower to produce an adequate amount of runs over the course of a season.
While Amaya will still likely find himself in a platoon with Carson Kelly until he can prove he should be in the lineup everyday, getting production both from the top and bottom of the order is absolutely critical and shows Chicago may have a more balanced group than initially suspected.
The Cubs received a break in this first series of not having to face Diamondbacks new lucrative ace Corbin Burnes, and after handling Zac Gallen they must take advantage of the opportunity and claim at least one of the next two.
It's a long season, but hitting like this at both ends of the lineups is going to help Chicago win a lot of ballgames.