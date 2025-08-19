Cubs Reportedly Set To Sign Exciting Young International Free Agent Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs have done a great job in recent years of bolstering their farm system, whether it is through drafting, acquiring prospects in trades or via the international free agent market.
It is the latter in which they are looking to add another high-upside player to their organization. According to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR on X, the Cubs are expected to sign right-handed pitcher Ronald Lozaro Mena.
Once a deal is completed he would become the highest-paid pitcher in the 2024-25 international signing class for the franchise.
After arriving in the Dominican Republic only a month ago, Mena could have opted to wait until the next international signing period. Teams would have more money to spend once things reset. But, his intention is to sign a deal before the current one closes on Dec. 15 and Chicago is the frontrunner.
As shared by Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation, the Cubs don’t have a ton of international free agent pool money left to spend. But to make Mena the highest paid pitcher in the class, it doesn’t necessarily mean he is going to receive over $1 million. Just getting to six figures would be enough to give him that title at this point.
It is virtually impossible to project a player, especially a pitcher, who is this young. But according to Romero, there is legitimate talent to work with. He has been pitching with the Cuba U-18 team and is described as one of the best on the team.
Mena has already been touching 92 mph on the radar gun, an incredibly impressive feat for someone as young as he is. Once he fills out his frame and continues developing, that velocity is going to keep improving. With the right coaching, the Cubs could have quite a talent on their hands.
Landing a player as highly regarded as the Cuban youngster at this point in the signing period is a huge steal for the Cubs, who could very well get a discount as well on his signing bonus.
