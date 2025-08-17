Cubs Take Series Victory Over Pirates Even Though Their Offense Continues To Struggle
The Chicago Cubs were in desperate need of a series victory after losing three straight and watching the Milwaukee Brewers pull further and further ahead in the NL Central.
Well, they finally got one at Wrigley Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it wasn't in a dominate fashion by any means.
At 18-44, the Pirates have the second-worst record in baseball on away fields trailing only the Colorado Rockies. One of those 18 just came at Wrigley Field in game one. The Cubs bounced back from their game one loss to win two straight, but they only outscored the Pirates 9-7 this series as their offense fails to crawl out of the hole they have found themselves in.
A Lagging Cubs Offense
Kyle Tucker was actually booed in today's game when he didn't run through first base after hitting a ball into the ground. It was definitely an easy out, but the fans did not appreciate the lack of effort as he battles to get out of the rut that he is in.
How long can it go on for before it is deemed a real issue? It has been almost a month since he hit a homer and at the time the Cubs were leading the NL Central. They now sit eight games back.
It appears that Chicago's offensive struggle coincides with Tucker's. They have seven wins on the month. Five of those they scored four or more runs and those were the only five games that they have been able to score at least four. If there is a time for things to turn around it needs to be now as they go into a brutal five-game stretch with the Brewers.
Their stars, excluding Tucker, continue to show up for the most part. Matthew Boyd was exceptional in his last start (even though it led to a loss against the Blue Jays), Shota Imanaga finished seven innings in his start against the Pirates where he struck out six in the win, and the pair of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki seem to keeping the offense afloat.
But the team will now play eight games in seven days and it is time for someone else to come through swinging a bat. Their starting rotation was immediately boosted with the addition of rookie Cade Horton, who was the lone pitcher to get a win out of Toronto and pitched 29 consecutive scoreless inning (was just snapped in his last start).
The Kyle Tucker conversation feels like beating a dead horse, but he is too good for this to keep going on. They got past Pittsburgh without him, but they will get lit up by the Brewers without some offense.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Star Ties Club Record, Ranked 2nd In MLB With Runners In Scoring Position
Why Is Owen Caissie Riding The Bench When The Cubs Outfield Is Struggling Offensively?
Cubs Finally Record Comeback Victory, End Franchise-Record Streak
The Massive Price Tag Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Will Command In Free Agency