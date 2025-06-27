Cubs Reportedly Targeting Two Pirates Pitchers in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Chicago Cubs should be back on track in terms of the pitching staff after getting back over the last week both ace Shota Imanaga and star reliever Porter Hodge.
While things should stabilize, this is a Cubs pitching staff that has been thin all season long even before injuries became a factor. Having Imanaga back in the rotation is huge, however they are still one even just minor injury away from another big issue.
More News: Chicago Cubs Grade Out as One of MLB's Best at Season's Halfway Point
Chicago is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in baseball when the trade deadline rolls around and Jed Hoyer has been fairly open about the fact that they want to add pitching both in the rotation and in the bullpen.
A report this week indicates they could be trying to kill two birds with one stone in what would be a huge blockbuster trade with a divisional rival.
More News: Cubs Ace Shota Imanaga Very Impressive in Long-Awaited Return to Mound
In his recent column detailing deadline comings and goings, Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the Cubs are coveting both 29-year-old starter Mitch Keller and 30-year-old closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"The Chicago Cubs, who have dominated the NL Central but have seen their lead getting a little too close for comfort, are one of the teams who would love to get their hands on Keller and Bednar," Nightengale wrote.
More News: Cubs Star Named 'Arguably the Most Entertaining Player in the MLB'
Bednar has gotten back to form this year after what was an ugly 2024 season, posting a 2.93 ERA in 31 appearances so far. The two-time All-Star had a mark of 5.77 last year, however it seems it was simply a down year and he is back to leading the bullpen.
Keller, a 2023 All-Star, has been solid as well with a 4.02 ERA and 1.223 WHIP. He has been one of the more dependable starters in baseball over the years with 29, 32, and 31 starts in the last three seasons.
The kind of steady presence being brought to this rotation is exactly what Chicago needs.
More News: Cubs Designated Michael Fulmer for Assignment Ahead of Shota Imanaga's Return
Potentially complicating things with this deal is the contract situation. Bednar is under team control through next season and Keller is under control at a reasonable figure for each of the next three years after 2025.
Team control would drive up the price, as would the Pirates hesitancy to deal within their own division.
With that being that, a deal like this would instantly solve two issues for the Cubs and possibly put them in a position to win a World Series this season.
Though it would not be cheap, if Chicago is able to work out a somewhat reasonable agreement to land both a starter and reliever, Keller and Bednar could be the perfect pairing.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.