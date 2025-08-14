Cubs Set To Promote Top Prospect For MLB Debut
The wait for a Chicago Cubs top prospect to make his Major League debut appears to be over.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs would promote Owen Caissie to the Majors before Thursday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Caissie, who is a native of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, could play his first game in his home country.
The Cubs have not formally announced any move. Cubs manager Craig Counsell did tell Marquee Sports after Wednesday's game the catcher Miguel Amaya would need to be moved back to the 10-day injured list after he suffered an injury during the Cubs’ 4-1 victory.
Amaya fell to the ground after he tried to run out a ground ball to first base in the eighth inning. He was carted off the field, but Counsell told reporters that Amaya only had a left ankle sprain and that his X-rays were negative.
While Amaya will have to go on the injured list, the good news is that the injury was much less serious than it looked.
As for Caissie, Thursday's game could be fans’ first look at one of the most highly touted players in baseball and a player that Chicago was unwilling to part with at the trade deadline for starting pitching that might have helped the depth in their rotation.
Owen Caissie’s Career
Caissie was drafted in the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres, as he was the 45th player taken overall. He didn't spend long with the Padres. He was part of the package that the Padres used to trade for Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish in late 2020.
The Cubs dealt Darvis, catcher Victor Caratini and cash to San Diego for Caissie, along with pitcher Zach Davies, shortstop Reginald Preciado, shortstop Yeison Santana and outfielder Ismael Mena.
MORE: Cubs Pitcher Cade Horton Sets New MLB Season Record, Joins All-Time Rookie List
The 23-year-old has made steady progress in his five years in the Cubs’ system. He spent 2023 at Double-A Tennessee, where started catching the eyes of scouts with a slash of .289/.398/.519 with 22 home runs and 82 RBI. That moved him into position among the best prospects in the Cubs’ system per multiple outlets.
Last year at Triple-A Iowa he moved into position to be considered the Cubs’ top prospect, a spot he has occupied for several months in the past two years. At times, pitcher Cade Horton had that spot.
In his first season at Iowa in 2024 he slashed .278/.375/.472 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI in 127 games. This season, his slash and slugging have gotten better in just 93 games — .289/.389/.566 with a career-best .955 OPS, along with 22 home runs and 52 RBI.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Star Miguel Amaya Carted Off Field After Nasty-Looking Injury
Wild Stat Illustrates Why Cubs Have Struggled Recently
Three Reasons Why Cubs Will Still Make MLB Postseason Despite Mediocre Stretch