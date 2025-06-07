Cubs Should Attempt Trade Deadline Splash with Astros for Final Playoff Piece
The Chicago Cubs have the makings of a team who could be capable of contending for a World Series title this season.
How long that window is going to be open for remains to be seen, but it's open this season with an offense that has been the best in baseball for most of the season.
There was hope entering the year that the offense would take a step up, and while nobody expected it to look capable of carrying Chicago to their first championship in nearly a decade, that has been the case.
The pitching on the other hand is suspect at best and the depth is even more questionable. Though things have been kept afloat in the starting rotation through the last month of some serious injuries with surprising performances, this is not a staff that screams championship.
After passing on the high priced aces in free agency this past winter, perhaps president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer can take another swing at the trade deadline and work out a deal for one of the best pitchers potentially on the block.
Cubs Need to Check On Possible Framber Valdez Trade with Astros
Houston Astros left-handed ace Framber Valdez was the topic of trade rumors throughout the offseason, especially after the Kyle Tucker trade made it seem as if Houston was ready to rebuild.
Instead, they held onto the impending free agent, and after a rocky start he has turned things around completely with a 3.07 ERA on the season in a Major League leading 85 innings. His trade price is only going up after a dominant month, pitching to a 1.95 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over his last five starts.
Chicago may be one of the only teams with the prospect capital to pull off a deal for Valdez. However things get complicated by whether or not the Astros want to trade him.
As Valdez has found his footing, so has Houston and they find themselves on top of the American League West, potentially gearing up for another deep October run.
If the Astros keep winning into July, this probably becomes a moot point.
However, the Cubs should be paying very close attention. If Houston falters, they will not have any reason to hold onto the 31-year-old and he would instantly become the prize of the deadline.
If Chicago wants to put itself in a position to get past the gauntlet of a National League, someone like Valdez could be that final piece.
It would not be a cheap deal and would likely require at least one premium prospect or two, but if winning now is the goal -- and it should be with this team -- then that's what it's going to take.