Cubs Should Not Look To Trade Veteran Utility Man Ahead of Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have done a great job this season overcoming some adversity and still performing at a high level on the field.
A prolific offense has done everything it can to compensate for some shaky performances on the mound. A starting rotation without Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, along with a struggling bullpen, has not deterred the team from finding success.
With a 37-22 record, the Cubs have opened up a four-game lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals.
If they want to hold onto that lead and be able to compete with the other contenders in the NL, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, some upgrades need to be made.
All of the focus between now and the MLB trade deadline in Chicago will be on finding some pitching upgrades.
Veterans Chris Flexen and Drew Pomeranz have been excellent thus far, being added to the Big League roster during the season to bolster the bullpen.
Top prospect Cade Horton is helping the rotation along with stellar offseason signing Matthew Boyd. They are filling the voids created because of injury.
But, more help is needed.
The Cubs had a need for a true ace coming into the season and their bullpen has been disastrous at times.
Their farm system has the depth to pull off a blockbuster trade with several top 50 ranked prospects at their disposal.
However, Taylor Bretl of Yardbarker didn’t go the prospect route when choosing the team’s most tradable asset. He bestowed that title upon veteran Justin Turner.
Cubs Need To Hold Onto Justin Turner Through Trade Deadline
“In his 17th year in the majors, Turner is overshadowed by a young infield core. He is slashing just .210/.302/.272, but the 17-year veteran with playoff experience is what many teams look for at the trade deadline,” Bretl wrote.
Chicago would be making a huge mistake trading away Turner; he provides them with much more value than he would bring back in a trade, likely for a low level prospect at best.
A World Series champion and NLCS MVP, his presence means a lot for a team that is lacking playoff experience overall. He is an excellent mentor for the young players, especially someone such as Matt Shaw, to learn from.
He isn’t producing enough to warrant much attention on the trade market and provides a positive impact on the Cubs that is worthwhile to hold onto.