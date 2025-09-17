Cubs Could Land Star Free Agent Pitching Target At Major Discount
The Chicago Cubs are on the cusp of clinching a spot in the postseason for what they hope is going to be a very deep run this October. With some real confidence and starting to play their best baseball, things could be coming together in Chicago.
No matter how long the playoff run lasts though, what will come immediately after is the offseason, and Cubs fans are going to hope to see some huge moves and big money spent by the organization.
Though this may be determined by whether or not they keep Kyle Tucker, many want to see president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer go out and spend some real assets on starting pitching.
One name who they were linked to consistently ahead of the trade deadline but wound up passing on is Arizona Diamondbacks former All-Star Zac Gallen. He's had a rough year in comparison to his own standard, however a late season surge coupled with still a young age is going to make him intriguing as a free agent. The roller coaster of a year could cause him to go for a much cheaper number than initially expected.
Gallen Expected to Sign For Much Less Money
While going over the free agency big board rankings, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report placed Gallen at No. 16 overall. The far more significant part is what he wrote regarding the 30-year-old and what his poor season means for his potential free agency.
"There is no question Gallen has cost himself a sizable chunk of money with his disappointing 2025 season, but he has taken steps toward rebuilding some value with a 2.83 ERA in 47.2 innings and six quality starts since the beginning of August," Reuter wrote. "He just turned 30 at the beginning of August, so age is a chip in his favor."
Whether it's on a one-year prove it deal -- something Chicago would likely be interested in -- or a longer commitment on a lower AAV, Gallen is not going to command the kind of massive, nine-figure deal he would have been expected to two years ago.
Why Cubs Should Be Very Interested in Signing Gallen
Even though he won't get paid like one, Gallen has certainly performed like a legit ace as of late, posting a scorching 2.45 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over his last six starts. Still at an age where you could call his 4.73 ERA this season a bump in the road, the right-hander could wind up being the next Chicago ace.
In all likelihood based on prior history, the Cubs would not have been interested based on what Gallen was going to go for if he had a complete 2025 season. Now, they have an opportunity potentially to bring him in at a much more reasonable figure and if the latest version of Gallen is accurate, then still receive the same level of production.
There will still be competition of course and Chicago is going to have to take some level of risk if they want to win the bidding war, but Gallen does feel like a perfect fit for the Cubs and someone they should pursue. Time will tell if they feel the same way.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Magic Number Drops As Team On Verge of Clinching First Playoff Berth In Five Seasons
Ian Happ Continues Insane Streak Against Pirates At PNC Park In Victory
Latest On Kyle Tucker’s Injury Raises Playoff Questions For Cubs
Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Has Put Up Some Absolutely Jaw Dropping Numbers Lately