Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Accomplishes Remarkable Feat With Home Run
Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong has taken his game to another level during the 2025 MLB regular season.
He showed signs of figuring things out in the second half of the 2024 campaign and has built upon that in a major way this year.
What was going to determine how big of a star he became was his bat.
Crow-Armstrong was going to be an everyday player based on his defensive ability and speed alone, but to reach that All-Star level, he needed to figure it out at the plate.
That is exactly what he has done in 2025, bursting onto the scene as a surefire All-Star and National League MVP candidate.
He has already surpassed most of his counting stats from his rookie campaign in what has been a career year.
The most surprising aspect of his game has been his power production.
After hitting 10 home runs last season in 410 plate appearances, Crow-Armstrong has already launched 18 and counting during this campaign.
His most recent one was truly impressive, giving him a record for the 2025 season.
Hitting against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Andrew Heaney on Thursday night, Crow-Armstrong took him deep on a pitch that was 8.1 inches high out of the strike zone.
It is the furthest pitch outside of the strike zone hit for a home run thus far this year, giving the Cubs' star a “cool” accomplishment.
"I'm just committing to being on time for it," Crow-Armstrong said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "He has a good heater in a low slot. It presents itself with a lot of carry. I'm already thinking on top. Good to execute on a pitch like that."
His unique approach is part of what makes him such an exciting player to watch on the field.
Crow-Armstrong is incredibly aggressive at the plate, regularly swinging at pitches that aren’t in the zone with a 43.9% chase rate, which is in the 1st percentile in the MLB.
He also owns the distinction for a home run hit off the lowest pitch out of the zone this season, launching a home run on a ball that was 5.8 inches down in May.
Sustaining this level of success at the plate by swinging at so many pitches won’t be easy, but he has defied the odds to this point.
