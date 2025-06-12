Chicago Cubs Should Attempt to Plunder Pirates For Pitching Help at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have made it clear that they are going to be looking for pitching help at next month's trade deadline, both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation.
Though the bullpen has actually been much improved over the last several weeks, depth in the rotation was a concern even when entering the season healthy.
Of course, the Cubs have done anything but stay healthy as the year has gone on, and their potential fatal flaw has become clear. You never know with Jed Hoyer how aggressive he is going to get, but this is an offense capable of accomplishing special things this October if there is a pitching staff to back them up.
When it comes to who to go after, perhaps Chicago should look within their own division to a struggling Pittsburgh Pirates team. Though everyone would love Paul Skenes, it's not happening, however perhaps Pittsburgh can offer the next best thing.
Cubs Should Be Discussing Andrew Heaney Trade with Pirates
For as much noise as Skenes has gotten, it seems the chances of him being dealt -- at least for now -- are virtually zero.
Left-handed veteran Andrew Heaney is in the midst of the best season of his 12-year career however with a 3.24 ERA and 1.147 WHIP in his 13 starts.
Heaney was named by MLB.com as the most intriguing trade chip for Pittsburgh, and it makes a lot of sense as to why.
For one, him being dealt feels more like a when than an if in the middle of a great campaign and on a deal which expires at the end of the year.
He also has high level playoff experience and was sensational in the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers, pitching to a 1.59 ERA in two Fall Classic appearances.
Someone like Heaney who will not be acquired for a massive haul could prove to be the perfect option for a team like Chicago who certainly wants to upgrade but may not want to sell the farm to do so.
Keep a close eye on Heaney over the next month and look for the Cubs to get involved.
