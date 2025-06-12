Chicago Cubs Rookie Sensation Has Taken Defensive Leap Since Returning to MLB
The Chicago Cubs have experienced some issues at third base this season, but it looks like those issues might be solved both now and in the future.
After earning the job to begin the season, rookie sensation Matt Shaw was eventually sent back down for about a month with struggles at the plate to begin his big league career.
Since returning to the big leagues on May 19 following a serious tune-up at the Triple-A level though, Shaw has been lights out on both sides of the ball. Excelling with the bat in his hand and with the glove, this past Tuesday night might have just been his best play as a big leaguer yet.
In the bottom of the ninth while leading 8-4 with one out, Shaw charged a ground ball from the hot corner, snagged it with his bare hand, and fired an absolute bullet to first to throw out Philadelphia Phillies speedster Johan Rojas:
Two batters after Shaw gunned down one of the fastest players in baseball with as good a defensive play as you'll ever see, the Cubs would go on to win the game to even up the series and set up a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon.
The advanced metrics in terms of defensive runs saved and other ways to measure the prowess of a defender are not quite there yet, but Shaw looks like a different player than he did at the beginning of the season.
Comfortable, decisive and confident have described the defensive side of things for the 23-year-old over the last few weeks, and he seems to be getting even better with each passing inning.
Though his glove has looked even better since coming back up, the bat has seen the biggest change.
In the 21 games he has played after returning, Shaw has slashed .299/.341/.429, collecting 23 hits in that period including seven doubles. Chicago will hope the power in his bat starts to come along with more home runs, but he is certainly proving capable of playing in the big leagues.
If the rookie can stay hot both at third and in the batter's box, it's going to be a huge development for this Cubs team who look qualified of contending in the National League.
Third base was the biggest non-pitching issue over the first two months, and it looks like Shaw has solved it.
