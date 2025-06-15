Cubs Star Prospect Leads Knoxville Smokies To First No-Hitter Since 2022
The Chicago Cubs are having a fantastic season at the Major League level. They are in first place in the National League Central division and a win Sunday would mean a weekend series victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team's great start to the year forces the minor league levels to get lost in the hype a little bit. However, the Cubs have some great players waiting their turn to showcase their talents at Wrigley Field.
One minor league player who has been pitching well is Jaxon Wiggins.
Wiggins is the No. 9 prospect in the organization, and he just helped the Knoxville Smokies make a little bit of history Saturday night.
With help from A.J. Puckett and Sam Armstrong, Wiggins led the Smokies to their first no-hitter since the 2022 season.
In the no-no, Wiggins threw 5.2 innings, walked three batters and struck out nine. The right-hander needed 90 pitches to complete 17 outs, but he was efficient and literally unhittable.
The three walks did hurt the team a little bit as the free passes ended up producing a run.
Puckett was able to finish the sixth, while Armstrong finished the game.
The no-hitter was not the typical accomplishment, though. The Columbus Clingstones were able to score a run thanks to two sixth-inning walks by Wiggins and an RBI ground out.
Additionally, the game was only seven innings long because of a rain out on Friday.
Despite the circumstances, a no-hitter is always an impressive feat.
Wiggins was the 68th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Arkansas. He did not throw a professional pitch until 2024, but he was able to rise through the ranks quickly. The righty pitched for at three different levels in his debut season and started 2025 with the South Bend Cubs.
The 23-year-old made eight starts for South Bend to end 2024, and he was even better for the High-A affiliate to begin this season.
He made six appearances for South Bend, including five starts. In those outings, Wiggins threw 26.1 innings, allowed opponents to hit just .143 off him, struck out 31 and walked only 13.
These stats earned him a promotion to Double-A.
For the Smokies, Wiggins has been even better.
He has started six games, thrown 30.0 innings, allowed 18 hits, struck out 39, walked 10 and he owns a 2.10 ERA. The Arkansas product is making a case to be promoted to the Iowa Cubs.
Wiggins may not be on the north side of Chicago this season, but if he continues to perform the way he has been, the Cubs could see him in the blue pinstripes very soon.
