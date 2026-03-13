Cubs New Ace Edward Cabrera is Completely Dominating in Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking to rebuild their pitching staff, and that is exactly the way president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer attacked the offseason.

Retaining talent in the rotation, getting guys back from injury and rebuilding the bullpen through free agency was all great, but the most significant move Hoyer made was a blockbuster trade for Edward Cabrera.

Dealing away a package headlined by top prospect Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins in exchange for the intriguing young right-hander, Chicago's rotation has as high a ceiling as it has had in some time if Cabrera holds up his end of the bargain.

Though health has been an issue throughout his career, and he will have to prove he can stay on the mound, the early returns on Cabrera in terms of performance this spring have been tremendous as the 27-year-old carves up opposing lineups.

Cabrera having dominant spring for Cubs so far

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Making his third start of the spring on Thursday in a victory over the Seattle Mariners, Cabrera tossed 3.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits, but struck out three and did not walk anyone. His spring numbers thus far through those three outings are downright staggering.

The flamethrower has touched 99 mph and posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through 8.1 innings, striking out eight, walking just one, and allowing one total run to this point. With the exact kind of dominant swing and miss stuff that Chicago traded for, Cabrera has been as advertised so far.

While spring results should be taken with a grain of salt, seeing him perform the way he has should have fans very excited for what could be still to come.

Cabrera can have massive season for Cubs if he's healthy

Edward Cabrera | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Cabrera has made just 46 starts over the last two years and has not been able to stay fully healthy for an entire season during his career, which, of course, was the biggest concern following the trade.

Clearly, though, Hoyer and Chicago felt comfortable enough that they could keep him on the mound for at least enough games to make a serious impact. After making 26 starts and posting a 3.53 ERA in 2025 for a bWAR of 2.8, this would be an excellent result for the Cubs if Cabrera can reach those marks again.

Regardless, the ceiling is sky high for Cabrera, and if he can stay healthy throughout the year, his spring results indicate that this rotation is due for a much better year.