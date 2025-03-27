Cubs Starting Rotation Given Harsh Ranking by Former MLB Executive
The Chicago Cubs went all in this offseason in an effort to put together a real World Series contender in a weak National League Central division.
The Cubs went out and got star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, giving up third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith to acquire one of the best players in the sport.
The trade already looks like a massive risk for Chicago, as Smith seems like one of the very best prospects in MLB after making the Astros' Opening Day roster.
But the risk was a calculated one, as it was imperative the Cubs improve their offense to capitalize on the quality pitching they've been getting from the starting rotation.
Chicago got all-world performances last year from co-aces Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga when the duo posted 3.07 and 2.91 ERAs, respectively.
The group, rounded out by intriguing No. 3 Jameson Taillon, solid veteran Matthew Boyd and the toolsy Ben Brown, with depth options like Colin Rea and gifted prospect Cade Horton waiting in the wings, looks pretty good on paper.
But not everyone in baseball agrees.
Writing for The Athletic (subscription required), former MLB executive Jim Bowden ranked all 30 starting rotations in anticipation of Opening Day.
Despite the fact that the Cubs finished sixth in MLB in starter ERA in 2024, Bowden ranked the group all the way down at No. 21.
"Imanaga pitched four no-hit innings on Opening Day against the Dodgers, although he did walk four, but he’s still clearly the ace of this staff," Bowden wrote. "Steele should be in the running for the ERA title once again, Taillon should provide bulk innings, and if Boyd can stay healthy, he could be a difference-maker for them. All eyes will be on Horton, whom the Cubs hope develops enough to help their rotation by the All-Star break."
He was complimentary, which is strange why he ranked this unit so low, providing no further reasoning about why he puts them in the bottom half of baseball.
While Steele and Imanaga may not have the flashy strikeout upside that most aces around the league possess, it's overly dismissive to rank any rotation led by a duo so elite at run prevention this low.
That's doubly true for one that features established veterans like Taillon (career 3.89 ERA) and Boyd (2.72 ERA with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024).
Nobody would argue that Chicago's rotation measures up to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies among their National League rivals, but after those two and the San Diego Padres, the list of clearly better groups is short.
There is not a team in the NL that would feel confident heading into a playoff series knowing they would have to start it off against Steele and Imanaga, and that fact alone is at least enough to not rank the Cubs' rotation in the bottom 10 in MLB.