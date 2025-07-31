Cubs Target Gets Traded To Yankees In Blockbuster Deal
With things moving quickly at the trade deadline, a potential target for the Chicago Cubs has come off the board.
The Cubs have done a nice job so far of improving their pitching staff, but there have been some notable relievers who have moved so far. While Chicago has already added Andrew Kittredge, he is more of a middle reliever than a potential eighth or ninth inning pitcher.
Adding an impact arm like Jhoan Duran or Ryan Helsley would have been ideal yesterday, but they have also now reportedly missed out on David Bednar.
According to Jeff Passan, the talented right-hander from the Pittsburgh Pirates is going to be heading to the New York Yankees.
After Duran and Helsley came off the board, Bednar was the next best option, and it was the Yankees who won the bidding war. So far this year, he has totaled a 2.37 ERA and 17 saves in 42 appearances.
Due to the struggles of the Pirates, there haven’t been a ton of save opportunities for Bednar, but he has no doubt been one of the best closers in baseball this campaign.
This would have been the type of impact addition that many are expecting Chicago to make before the deadline. However, with the former All-Star off the board, there aren’t many closers left that can help the Cubs.
With that being said, it will be interesting to see if Chicago looks to get more in the starting pitcher market to improve the team in that area, rather than the bullpen.
