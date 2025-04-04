Cubs Top Pitching Prospect Could Be Close to Making MLB Debut
The Chicago Cubs have plenty of prospects waiting to be called up from the minor leagues.
One of the best is their top pitching prospect, Cade Horton.
Horton is the team's No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, marking his third year in a row as the team's top pitching prospect.
The right-hander was with the Cubs during spring training as a non-roster invitee. He only pitched three innings, but he allowed just two hits while walking two batters and striking out two.
With those limited innings in the spring, Chicago has yet to add Horton to the 40-man roster. But he is starting the year in Triple-A and could be closer to making his MLB debut than originally thought.
In his first start with the Iowa Cubs, Horton hurled 3.1 shutout innings, allowed just one hit, struck out six batters and walked four. He threw 59 total pitches in the outing, so he could have gone longer. Since it was just his first start of the year, he was on a pitch count.
In the win for Iowa, the former first-round pick was able to generate 14 whiffs while getting nine called strikes. He attacked with the fastball, throwing it 54.2% of the time. He also threw his slider 37.3% of the time. Horton was a two-pitch pony in the outing, but it was all he needed.
The most impressive part of his start was his velocity. The Oklahoma product threw 13 fastballs of at least 97 mph. In total, 26 of his four-seam fastballs registered 95 mph or higher.
The only pitcher with that type of velocity in the Cubs' rotation right now is Ben Brown.
How close is the 23-year-old to making his MLB debut?
Well, the rotation is set for the time being.
Justin Steele is not off to the best start, but he isn't going anywhere. Shota Imanaga is the team's ace. Jameson Taillon is a solid number three. Matthew Boyd was great in his first start for Chicago. Ben Brown is the hardest-throwing starter on the team, and his potential is incredible.
Javier Assad should not fly under the radar, either.
Assad was the original fifth starter for the Cubs before he suffered an oblique injury in spring training. The right-hander is very close to making his return from the IL, though.
With Horton not yet on the 40-man roster, Chicago would need to DFA someone before allowing him to join the team at Wrigley Field. For that to happen, some injuries would have to occur in the Cubs' rotation.
Trades could also be a possibility.
Taillon was at the forefront of trade discussions this offseason. If the Cubs decide to move on from him or another starter, it would open up a spot for Horton.
For now, he'll remain in Triple-A until a rotation spot opens up.