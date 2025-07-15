Cubs Top Prospect Says He’s Ignoring Trade Deadline Noise As Rumors Swirl
For months now, reports surrounding the Chicago Cubs have indicated that they are going to be among the most aggressive teams in all of baseball as they urgently try to make upgrades.
This is a team good enough to win a World Series right now if they make the right moves, and the window may be limited depending on the upcoming offseason, so going all in this year makes sense.
Now that the trade deadline is really just a couple of weeks away, things are starting to get very real with regards to rumors, speculation and mocked up trade proposals. At the center of many for the Cubs has been their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie.
Despite the fact that he has been mentioned in just about every trade scenario thinkable, Caissie is not losing any sleep over it and is focused on simply doing his job.
"I don’t have Twitter, so I don’t check that stuff at all," Caisse said via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I never really paid attention to that stuff, and I’m not going to start now. Playing GM isn’t a good idea because you never know what’s going to happen. I’m just going to show up at the ballpark every day with a smile on my face and just try to be the best I can be."
The 23-year-old understandably has been mentioned a ton, but a funny thing has happened over the last month and he has been absolutely sensational for Triple-A Iowa.
Over the last 30 days, Caissie has slashed .333/.455/.825 with nine home runs and 13 RBI in 17 games. The last two weeks (eight games) have been even better with an absurd slash line of .394/.487/1.091 with seven home runs and nine RBI.
It seems the more his name has come up, the better Caissie has hit.
In reality, the numbers he is posting right now are good enough that he would likely have been called up by most teams by now, however Chicago simply does not have a spot for him right now in the big leagues.
The Cubs would love to keep Caissie and he could very well be a part of the plan by next season, however it seems like they are not going to compromise on trying to win this year just to hold onto prospects.
As the deadline gets closer and closer though, it certainly seems like the young slugger has no intention to worry about things beyond his control.
Ironically, this is exactly the right mindset you want for a young player as he prepares to make the toughest step up in competition in his career.
Time will tell if that step up happens in the city of Chicago, or elsewhere.
